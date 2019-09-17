Cornhusker Marching Band heading to Illinois to perform at Saturday’s game

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s away performance trip this season will be this weekend at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Saturday, September 21. All 300 members of the CMB along with staff will travel to Champaign, Illinois for the 7 p.m. kickoff with the Fighting Illini.

The weekend will begin with a performance on Friday night at halftime of the Rochester High School vs. MacArthur High School game in Rochester, Illinois (1 Rocket Drive), located outside of Springfield. The game is Rochester High School’s Homecoming. The Cornhusker Marching Band will be performing the same set as from this past weekend during the Northern Illinois game (Gaudeamus Igitur/Be True to Your School/ABC, Don’t You (Forget About Me), High Hopes).

Then Saturday, the CMB will travel to the University of Illinois for a 1-3 p.m. rehearsal. They will join up with the Illinois band at the Armory for warm-up around 5:45 and then depart for the stadium. They will be performing only in the pregame at the contest.

