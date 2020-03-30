Coronavirus: Lincoln headlines and numbers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This article will be updated regularly with the latest local and statewide developments on the the coronavirus.
Latest local headlines:
Number being monitored in Lincoln: 120 people are currently being monitored due their travel history or exposure. The Health Department reports 252 negative tests, with 34 pending. (Pending results from private labs are not available.)
Helpful links:
Lincoln/Lancaster County is under a Directed Health Measure until May 6. Here's a summary of what's not allowed. Click here to read the DHM.
- Gatherings for any reason of more than 10 people in single spaces, including schools; fitness centers and gyms; auditoriums, stadiums and arenas; large event conference rooms and meeting halls; theaters; and libraries. Daycare and childcare facilities will be allowed to operate with groups of 10 or fewer children. If more than one group of children is cared for, each group shall be separated.
- Gatherings for any reason of less than 10 people in single spaces where a minimum of six feet between all individuals cannot be maintained including, but not limited to, tattoo and barber shops, beauty and nail salons, and massage establishments.
- Food and beverage sales at any dine-in establishments including restaurants, bars, taverns, and private clubs are restricted to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only. This does not apply to food service in health care facilities. Alcohol sales are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only, to the extent permitted by law. No on-site consumption of alcohol is permitted.