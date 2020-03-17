Coronavirus case confirmed in Lincoln County

DHHS said another coronavirus case in Nebraska has been confirmed, the latest being a man in Lincoln County.

DHHS said the case is a man in his 50s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California.

He is self-isolating at home.

The statewide case total is 25 after a case in Knox County, two cases in Sarpy County, and another case in Douglas County was announced on Tuesday.

DHHS said people in higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

