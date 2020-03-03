Coronavirus fears impact local travel agencies

With spring break and summer vacations right around the corner, local travel agents said concerns regarding Coronavirus are quickly spreading.

Travel Agent at Via Van Bloom Tour and Travel answers a client's questions regarding Coronavirus.

"Our phones have busy busy busy," Holly Kaiser with Via Van Bloom Tour and Travel said.

Kaiser said people want to know what would happen if they cancel if they'll end up stuck and in quarantine or if the places they're going are impacted.

"The big question is will I be safe," Kaiser said.

According to the CDC, the potential threat to the United States and globally is very high, but a person's chances of getting the virus right now are very low.

The CDC has advised people not to travel to China, Italy or South Korea. They've also said people with compromised immune systems shouldn't travel to Japan.

Paul Glenn, CEO of Executive Travel, which primarily books business trips, said he's had to cancel several company trips to China and seen a 24 percent drop in the number of bookings Executive Travel has gotten this year.

Both Glenn and Kaiser said regardless of the destination people are heading to, they don't want to get on airplanes.

"When you're going through the airport there are people from all corners of the world," Glenn said.

According to the CDC, airflow in planes makes it hard for germs and viruses to be spread.

The CDC also said a person is only at high risk of getting COVID-19 if they live in a home with a person who has it and is not taking precautions or is traveling from Hubei Province, China. A person is at a medium risk of getting COVID-19 if they live in the same house as a person who has it who is taking doctor-recommended precautions, are seated within six feet of a person showing symptoms of COVID-19, have close contact with a person with COVID-19 or are traveling from China where they had close contact with someone who had COVID-19. A person has low or no risk of getting COVID-19 if they've been in the same room as a person with COVID-19 but didn't have close contact. According to the CDC, a person could be seated in the same airplane as a person who is showing symptoms of the virus and not gets COVID-19 as long as there is no close contact.

For people currently traveling, the CDC recommends taking the usual precautions of washing hands and avoiding sick people.

If planning a future vacation, local agents said don't hold off and don't cancel yet.

We're telling everyone to wait, see how things pan out," Kaiser said. "Don't cancel a vacation you'd planned for years for, you've booked everything for because of an unknown."

Glenn recommends travelers do in-depth research on their destinations.

"See by country what the impact has been, what the recovery rates have been, really get some in-depth statistics about destinations rather than going on the blanket worry that many people are reading into this thing," he said.

They do both recommend looking into travel insurance.

Glenn said to make sure it covers cancellation for any reason and read the policy before leaving, though one benefit of the outbreak is that many travel companies are loosening their cancellation policies.

