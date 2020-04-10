Coronavirus pandemic causes violent crime to drop, mental health calls to rise

Lincoln Police officers are still out on the streets, and 911 dispatchers are still taking calls.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said, to them, it's part of the job.

"We don't get to stop when the rest of the world does," she said.

But in another sense, they're going through the same things the rest of the world is.

"In 18 years of law enforcement I've never experienced a time or situation that would parallel what we're going through," Spilker said.

Not only are officers gearing up with PPE, and dispatchers screening 911 callers for virus symptoms, the type and frequency of some calls have changed.

Overall, calls for service have dropped in the last few weeks.

"We're talking a difference of about 1,000 calls a week, that's significant," Spilker said.

Shoplifting, is also down.

"It's a different vibe in the stores, there's less people at a time," Spilker said. 'It may be a lot harder to commit crimes because of that atmosphere."

Violent crime has also dropped by about 50 percent in the last two months, something Spilker said there was no explanation for, other than Nebraskan's coming together to slow the spread.

As those calls dropped, another set of calls started to rise.

Mental health calls are up 32 percent, suicide attempts are up even more.

"When we have uncertainty across the board.. and there's already someone struggling, that's going to affect you," Spilker said.

Statistics show, over the last five years, suicide attempts per week this time of year top out at less than ten.

But over the last few months, the number of attempts has peaked at 14 or 15 several times.

"We've got people experiencing mental health concerns for the first time because of this pandemic, who need resources for the first time," Spilker said. "Then we have those with pre-existing mental health concerns we have to make sure we're continuing to reach."

Another crime on the rise are disturbances and suspicious persons.

"People are sitting on patios, going on walks in neighborhoods and observing things that may have been happening before, just not seen."

Spilker said the department anticipates crime trends will continue to shift as social distancing continues.

Two crimes they're watching very closely are child abuse and domestic violence. Reports in other cities have fallen, which isn't necessarily a good thing, and isn't unique to this pandemic.

"We always see a drop when kids aren't in school," Spilker said. "We usually have mandatory reporters seeing kids on a daily basis, and that happens in a school setting. But we can all be mandatory reporters, we can all look out for our youth and other vulnerable populations."

Regardless of what calls are coming in, Spilker said the police department is still working, and encourages anyone facing any emergency situations to never hesitate to call 911.

"We're here for you," she said.

Suicide hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Centerpointe hotline: 402-475-6695

Child abuse hotline: 800-652-1999

Domestic Violence hotline: 866-331-9474

