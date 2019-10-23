Cortland community rallies to help a family farm at harvest

The Cortland community rallied together Wednesday to help Rick Meints and his family's farm harvest their crops.

Meints passed away in April after complications with back surgery.

Around 30 people and 7 or 8 combines went out to the property to help harvest the soybean land.

Rick's wife, Teresa, said the Cortland community has been a huge help during this time.

"This community has been amazing. They have guided me through everything," she said.

Rick's cousin, Wayne, was also out helping harvest the property. He said Rick was a great guy and played a big role at their church.

"He would do the same thing we we're doing," he said.

Many family members and people living in Cortland said they will be back next week to help harvest the corn.