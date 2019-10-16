Cosmic Eye Brewery in Lincoln hosts pumpkin-carving contest

Cosmic Eye Brewery opened in Lincoln fall of 2018. While their focus is on beer, with Halloween coming up, they're hoping you'll show off your pumpkin-carving skills.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Cosmic Eye Brewery is hosting their Pumpkin-Carving Contest. They invite adults over the age of 21 to grab a friend and come out to the brewery. People will have the opportunity to carve their very own design. They'll be handing out prizes for the best designs and also the worst ones. They'll be providing the pumpkins and the carving tools, but feel free to bring your own set if you've got them handy.

The contest will start at 7 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. when they close, but owners say feel free to come in before the contest starts and try some of their beers. Cosmic Eye opens at 4. They're located at 6800 "P" Street in Lincoln.

For more information on Cosmic Eye Brewery, visit their website.