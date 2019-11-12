Cosmic Eye Brewing hosts fundraiser and benefit for injured family member

Cosmic Eye Brewing is hosting a fundraiser and benefit on Tuesday for a family member injured on the job. The event ends at 9 p.m.

Over the summer a long-time employee's dad was in an accident which landed him in the ICU. He's now in physical therapy, but he still has a long way to go to recover.

The brewer hosted a silent auction on Tuesday, with donated items like fender guitars, custom beer making lessons and more.

"When you run a small business, I know it sounds cheesy but your employees are a lot like your family cause you're just with them so much and we just knew we needed to do something for his family just to help him out," said Sam Riggins, owner of Cosmic Eye Brewing.

Cosmic Eye Brewing will be donating a portion of beverage sales and Muchachos donating a portion of food sales as well.