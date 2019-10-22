Cosmic crisp apples may hit the shelves of Lincoln by the end of 2019

There's a new apple coming to stores, including some here in Lincoln, but this one won't make calls or connect you to the internet.

The state of Washington provides apples to 60 different countries around the world. The majority of apples grown here in the U.S., come from there too. A new variety of apples called the "cosmic crisp" may end up changing the game once they hit the shelves.

Apple growers have planted over 12 million of the new apple trees, and they're confident the apples will thrive once they're in stores. Cosmic crisp apples look like the typical red apple, except, they're named after the yellowish dots on their skin, which growers say look like stars. Farmers hope consumers will think the taste is out of this world.

They describe cosmic crisp apples as having a juicy and sweet taste with just the right amount of tart kick to them.

The cosmic crisp apple was developed by researchers at Washington State University. The new variety crosses between the popular honeycrisp apple and enterprise apples, which are resistant to disease.

It's the first type of apples to be developed in the state of Washington. Farmers say Cosmics don't brown very much and stay fresh longer than other types of apples.

By the end of 2019, you could see cosmic crisp apples hit the shelves here in Lincoln.