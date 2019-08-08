Council Bluffs authorities update officer-involved shooting

Authorities in Council Bluffs are providing updated information about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in a case investigators was connected to the death of a second man.

The case came to light when authorities were called at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a man down at a residence in the 200 block of Yellow Pole Road. They found the body of a 51-year-old man there.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck near 205th Street and Juniper Road but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit began. A female passenger, later identified by investigators as a hostage, was in that truck.

The deputy said several shots were fired at his vehicle from inside the truck during the course of the chase. He eventually lost sight of the pickup.

Council Bluffs Police officers later spotted the truck on Railroad Avenue and tried to pull the vehicle over. Again, the driver fled and a second pursuit began. Again, shots were fired from the pickup. Two of them hit a Council Bluffs Police vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle near the 1400 block of Indian Hills and the truck rolled onto its side.

Officers surrounded the pickup and could see the man was armed with two firearms - one pointed at the female passenger and the other pointed "in the direction of officers."

Several hours after the situation began, an officer at the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head. An ambulance moved in about 4:30 a.m. The pickup driver was dead.

The female passenger was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary exam.