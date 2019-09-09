Council Bluffs man arrested for assault with a weapon in Grand Island

A Council Bluffs man is in Hall Country jail this morning following an assault with a weapon over the weekend.

According to Grand Island police, officers were called to a parking lot off airport road east shortly after midnight on Sunday following a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police said two males reported that Zachary Fauble, 29 assaulted one of the men in the parking lot near Planet Fitness and then un-holstered a pistol and pointed it at the victim.

Fauble was arrested for terrorist threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, and 3rd degree assault.