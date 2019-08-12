Council Bluffs pastor arrested for alleged sexual assult of children

The pastor of a Council Bluffs church is under arrest on charges he sexually assaulted two young children.

Emanuel Rodriguez, 44, is in a Minnesota jail. He was arrested on a felony warrant put together by Omaha police.

Rodriguez is currently listed in association with Calvary Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs.

Investigators with Project Harmony interviewed several children in connection with allegations that Rodriguez would touch them inappropriately while they watched a movie on a couch together at his home. Two other girls described similar incidents.

Investigators filed two counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

A 16-year-old also said Rodriguez sent her inappropriate pictures and messages on Instagram and Snapchat.