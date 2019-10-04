Councilman to propose delay in 14th and Warlick project

A Lincoln city councilman plans to propose a delay in a notable construction project in south Lincoln, and instead reallocate the funds.

Richard Meginnis, who was elected to the city council in November 2018, has proposed delaying the roundabout project at 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard, and instead use the money to fix Lincoln streets.

The proposed project is a two-layered roundabout with a price tag of over $36 million from the Capital Improvement Plan fund.

Meginnis said the city has already spent $9.9 million on the project, and he is isn’t sure where that money has gone.

He added that over the next four years, the city is scheduled to spend $26.5 million on the roundabout project, but he will propose repurposing that money.

When asked what sparked the idea, Meginnis listed two reasons.

First, he says the closure of 14th and Warlick could time with a road closures at Saltillo Road and/or Highway 77 as the South Beltway is being built, making the southwest portion of the city difficult to navigate.

“We have to be able to get people from south to north in a timely fashion. If all of these streets are closed at once, I don’t see how we can reasonably do that,” Meginnis said.

Second, he said with such a backlog of street repairs, the money could be used to jump-start the process of fixing the roads.

“The South Beltway is expected to open in 2024, so it would make sense to revisit the traffic issues at 14th and Warlick at that time,” he said.

The first reading of the proposal will be October 7, and a public hearing could be held on October 21.

A possible vote could take place as soon as October 28.