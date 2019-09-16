Country musician Jason Aldean to play Omaha in February 2020

Jason Aldean, a country-music musician, is coming to Omaha. Aldean will play at the CHI Health Center Arena on Feb. 7, 2020.

Tickets are on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Presale starts on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. For additional ticket information, Click Here.

Starting in 1998, Aldean has released eight albums, with his most recent album, "Rearview Town", topped the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. Aldean's next album, "9", is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Aldean is a winner of the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award and three time winner of the ACM Entertainer of the Year award.

Aldean has played in Nebraska before. He came to Lincoln and played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in September 2013.