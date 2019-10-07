Country duo Dan + Shay making tour stop in Nebraska

Grammy-award winning duo Dan + Shay will be making their way to Nebraska.

They will headline their first ever arena tour across more than 35 U.S. cities, including Omaha, Denver and Kansas City.

The group will be performing at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The 35+ date tour, presented by AEG Presents, will kick off March 6, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN and conclude October 31, 2020 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. The tour will also include a stop at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Dan + Shay shared the touring announcement just days after unveiling a brand new collaboration with one of the world’s best-selling pop icons, Justin Bieber, as their latest single “10,000 Hours.” The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the song with Bieber alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The undeniably catchy track was also produced by Smyers and promises a lifetime of learning and loving as his and Mooney’s flawless harmonies trade verses with Bieber’s smooth vocal. Watch the song’s music video HERE.

If you can't make the Nebraska date, there are a few other places you can see them that are nearby. Dan + Shay will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sprint Center on April 9, 2020. They will also be in Denver, Colorado at the Pepsi Center later in the year on October 15, 2020.