County board approves $2.2 million of rock and gravel

For months Lancaster County has needed rocks and gravel to fix roads and bridges damaged due to excessive rain. The Lancaster County Commissioners approved a massive payment on Tuesday to get them back on track.

(Source: 10/11 NOW)

County officials said it hasn't been able to keep up, but with hundreds of tons coming of gravel coming in the goal is to finally fix roads before winter.

Lancaster County originally had around $270,000 worth of rock, but it didn't last long.

"As it was getting delivered, we were using that rock," said Ron Bohaty, road maintenance superintendent.

Bohaty said that they're already running low, now they're getting $2.2 million dollars worth.

"We have 11,000 miles of gravel throughout the county so there are a lot of areas that we still need to work on," Bohaty said.

According to Bohaty, the rock and gravel are used in all sorts of projects.

"We have a lot of shoulders where the shoulders are really soft yet, we need that rock so we can get embedded on those roads, then put the gravel on top of that so that we can get the roads in good shape," Bohaty said.

Multiple trucks full of gravel made stops at the stockpile in Hallam. Going forward, Bohaty hopes to only use half before spring.

"So that we have it, you know, at the end of February, early March," Bohaty said. "So we can start maintaining the roads right away."

The county expects the 65,000 tons of rock and 48,000 tons of gravel to get them through this fall and the spring, but Bohaty said that it will be years before the stockpiles are the way they were before the flooding.