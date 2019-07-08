Lancaster County Engineering Office waits for budget approval, works on older projects

Lancaster County Engineering Office said it is 2 months behind schedule.

Lancaster County Engineering Office new budget began on July 1 - but they're still waiting for approval - which isn't expected until September.

Blizzards, flooding and more rain in may have pushed back construction, but when you factor in previous projects from prior years, it adds up to about 8 months of work.

That means it can only spend a fraction of this year's money.

The new budget will reflect last year's weather. Fixing roads that have been impacted by the harsh winter and stocking up on things like rock and gravel are at the top of that list.

The county said getting those materials might prove to be difficult when the prices are going up.

"The cost of salt, the cost of rock, the cost of gravel has all gone up substantially. This isn't the year that you want to try to rebuild your stockpile to the maximum amount that you normally keep," said Ron Bohaty, the Head of Maintenance at Lancaster County Engineering Office.

Aside from the budget, the weather still just isn't cooperating.

The rain has been delaying projects - making it harder for them to get big projects , like fixing bridges and drainage pipes done.

Bohaty said he's asked for more money this year than they typically do

"The budget that we've requested is about $4 million in additional to what we've requested for in the past," said Bohaty. "That is specifically for road infrastructure, to get the rock, the gravel, the bridges completed that we needed to."