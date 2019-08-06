County committee discusses potential wheel tax

A proposed wheel tax would bring in over $3 million a year and could start as soon as January 2020.

(Source: KOLN).

And the reactions are mixed when comes to a possible new tax.

As of Tuesday, a proposed wheel tax for all of Lancaster County is moving forward.

Members of the Safe Roads Joint Public Agency Study Committee voted 8 to 1 to have people outside of Lincoln also pay the tax.

148th Street in Lancaster county sees about 5,800 cars a day.

As the county grows, so will the traffic.

The County Engineer estimates in 20 years it'll nearly triple.

Money from a proposed wheel tax would help pay to make it four lanes and add stop lights.

"We talked about project's that the wheel tax would be able to fund in Lancaster County, projects that are not funded by any other revenue source currently, or any other revenue source we have in the future,” said Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman.

Dingman says money from Hickman, Waverly and rural Lancaster County could help bring in about $3.4 million a year for the county budget.

That money would fix bridges and roads throughout Lancaster County.

"We're trying to figure out a way that we can get these back open, along with improving overall safety of our roads,” said Dingman.

10/11 NOW spoke with one man who says he specifically moved out of Lincoln because of the wheel tax.

Now the thought of having to pay, is something he's not excited about.

"I hope they don't inaugurate the wheel tax. It's going to kill us,” said Jon Merth.

10/11 NOW spoke with a woman who see's both sides. She says she'd rather it be a state wide all or nothing tax.

But she also has three vehicles she would have to pay for.

"And then you're trying to pay for all of these taxes and all of the things that go along with all of the maintenance and everything, that's a lot of expenses for people that have a hard time making ends meet with food and those kinds of charges,” said Kim Lefebure.

As for if she had to choose right now, she says no.

"It's still too steep for citizens to agree to,” said Lefebure.

The proposed wheel tax cost for passenger cars, SUV's and non-farm trucks is $74.

Again, this would only affect people in Lancaster County, outside of Lincoln city limits.

The current wheel tax for the City of Lincoln remains unchanged.

This possible county wide wheel tax is far from a done deal.

Here's what will happen over the next few months:

Next week both the Hickman and Waverly city councils will be briefed on the proposal.

County commissioners will formally hear the plan on August 27th.

Then in September, people will have a chance to weigh in during

community meetings.

If you live north of O Street, that meeting is September 11th.

South of O Street, it's the 12th.

A final decision would be based on vote from Hickman and Waverly city councils as well as Lancaster County Commissioners.

Again, the timetable would be to have it take effect January first 2020.