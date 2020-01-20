County road crews trying out new blade attachments

Icy roads are a problem in Lincoln and throughout Lancaster County.

County crews now have a new attachment for their plows made to cut through ice all while saving the gravel.

Sharq blades are still in the trial stages with the county but these snowy and slick conditions are the perfect time to try them out.

“It’s an adapter that goes on the motor grader moldboard that allows you to change the blade,” said Ron Bohaty a Lancaster County Road Maintenance Superintendent. “The blade is kind of like a lattice fence and it has holes in it.”

The big concern when it comes to county roads is always the potential for displacing gravel and rock.

Bohaty says these do a better job of keeping those pre-treat materials in place.

“The little bit of material that does get moved out to the ridge when it thaws we’ll be able to take that and recover it and put it back on the road,” said Bohaty.

The county got the blades back in August. They say this is the first time since then that the road conditions seem right to test them out.

“They are specific to ice and snow environments so this was the first opportunity to try them on the motor grader and we are very happy with the way they are working,” said Bohaty.

Moving forward adding more blades could be a possibility depending on how well these trial runs go.

“There are some other savings with it,” said Bohaty. “It actually uses less fuel on the motor grader because it doesn’t have to bear down as much pressure.”

The county does say that they only have a small test fleet of the blades.

While they were out and working Monday they are still urging drivers in the county to proceed with caution in case of remaining slick spots.

