County votes to pave 98th Street to keep up with Lincoln's growth

A subdivision is being built at the corner of 98th and A Streets; it's just one of the many ways Lincoln is growing east. U.S. Census Data shows that Lincoln has grown by nearly 20,000 people since 2010. With population growth comes concern for infrastructure, especially for heavily-trafficked gravel roads like 98th Street.

The county voted Tuesday to repave and build 98th Street.

"98th is really the next major road after 84th Street," said Roma Amundson, the Lancaster County Commissioner for District 4.

Commissioner Amundson said her district has been asking for the road to be paved for a while.

"The practical thing is to get it paved," added Amundson. "It's not really a jump on the expansion, the expansion is already there. It just needs to be done."

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said to pave a road, there must be at least 300 cars passing through on a day.

"By our last counts, some sections of 98th Street have as many as 650 cars a day," said Dingman.

However, the county budget hasn't allowed for this until federal funding made the project possible. The funding covers 80 percent of the costs. The county will cover the other 20 percent, which rings in at just around $1 million.

The project covers a 4-mile stretch of 98th Street. The county will pave the 3-mile stretch from Old Cheney Road to A Street starting sometime in October of 2020 with an expected end date the following spring. However, from A Street to O Street, the county has to build a mile-long road, which Dingman estimates will be done in 2023.

"We know that we're going to have a lot of opportunity to infrastructure improvements within this corridor over the next 20 years," said Dingman. "We have a different set of opportunities than our peer counties. We need to focus on those opportunities to make sure we've provided room for this growth."

