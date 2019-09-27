Children found in hotel room with drugs and cockroaches, parents arrested

Lincoln Police said a witness alerted police to a northwest Lincoln hotel Wednesday around 9 p.m. and said a couple was using drugs with two young children in the room.

Officers made contact with the adults in the room and observed the room to be dirty with cockroaches. According to police, 35-year-old Jared Landry and 35-year-old Jessica Noring allowed officers inside where they discovered their 1-year-old child and 5-month-old baby.

Officers located suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and poor living conditions.

Landry and Noring were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Both children were turned over to CPS.