Couple engaged through College GameDay in Lincoln

It’s the proposal that went viral, a sign on College GameDay in Lincoln hopefully leading to holy matrimony.

A sign at College GameDay in Nebraska helped Dack Lambert ask Lexi Goettl to marry him.

“I do not watch College GameDay he just lets it run and I make breakfast or whatever in the morning. I started making muffins and he was like ‘Lexi what are you doing we have to watch GameDay,’” said Goettl. “I’m watching the signs pan through and I immediately see the sign Lexi Will You Marry Me?”

After GameDay announced it was coming back to Lincoln, a plan came together in a week.

“Get the sign ready, I didn’t even have a ring so we had to get the ring,” said Lambert. “Just kind of planning all of it in the last minute.”

The couple lives in Arizona over a thousand miles and two time zones away from the capital city. The sign was held by Dack’s cousin who got to the front with some help from Husker fans.

“I think once she showed people the sign like hey I just got to get to the front for a couple minutes then leave, the Nebraska fans were really helpful on getting her to the front,” said Lambert.

Dack has Husker ties with family from Nebraska.

“One of the very first things I knew about Dack is that he was a giant Husker fan,” said Goettl. “It was made pretty clear that if I was going to stick around long term I would have to be one as well.”

While they’re only a week in, they’re already hoping to incorporate Nebraska and the big red into their wedding day.

“If we could get Scott Frost to officiate this thing that would be amazing,” said Goettl. “It’s just been really, really cool to have a whole Husker nation surround you and be supportive and it turns out people really do like a good love story.”

