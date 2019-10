An eastern Nebraska couple has been sentenced to five years of probation for the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.

Court records show David Krutina Jr. and Kassandra Krutina, of Louisville, were sentenced Monday.

The records say the Krutinas took 6-month-old Samantha and her sister, Charlotte, to a hospital on Sept. 1, 2018.

Both were underweight, and Samantha died. An autopsy showed Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.