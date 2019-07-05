Couple killed by drunk driver remembered through blood drive

It was a life taken too soon. Years after a couple was killed by a drunk driver the town of Bennet is coming together to honor their life and love of helping others.

84 blood donors come together to remember the lives of Alexis Calfee and Chris Oberg during the 5th Annual Alexis Calfee Blood Drive in Bennet.

Alexis Calfee was a volleyball captain, homecoming queen and aspiring elementary education teacher. She was also known for her love of life.

Even though she's been gone for 8 years, the memory of her is still going strong.

A line of donors fill the Bennet Elementary gym wanting to give blood.

"This is just simple way that we can honor her and give back and help the blood bank out. I know that they're short on blood especially this time of year," said Rachel Barth.

This year marks the 5th annual Alexis Calfee blood drive.

The Calfee family says the response has been amazing.

"The response from the community Lincoln, Palmyra, Bennet and surrounding areas has been unbelievable. It makes us feel so good that we see this line of people waiting to help get in and give back to the community," said Todd Calfee.

Todd says this drive helps keeps his daughter's memory alive while also helping others in need.

"When your child is killed you want to have them remembered. We do this kind of thing because we know Chris and Lexi would want to give back to the community," said Calfee.

The father of three says he vividly remembers the night he got the news about his daughter's death.

"It's the worst thing that anybody could ever imagine is being told that your baby is gone and that she's dead," said Calfee.

The Calfee family is passionate not only about donating blood but also getting designated drivers.

"Their parents would much rather get a phone call from them to come pick them up then have a sheriff deputy in the drive way,” said Jaimi Calfee Lexi’s mom.

If you want to help the Calfee family but couldn't make the drive on Friday you can go to any Nebraska Community Blood Banks for the next week and donate in her honor.

10/11 is hosting a broadcasters unite blood drive on Thursday the 11th. You can sign up online or show up the day of.

