Couple sentenced in O'Neill I.C.E. raids

Two people involved in the immigration raids in northern nebraska were sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado and his wife Magdalena Castro-Bentiez were both sentenced in federal court.

Sanchez Delgado received a 10 year sentence and Castro- Benitez received 2.5 year sentence.

The August 2018 raids in O'Neill targeted businesses that officials say knowingly hired -- and mistreated -- immigrants who were in the U.S. Illegally.

The raids led to the detention of 130 workers and company managers and also uncovered a scheme led by Sanchez-Delgado to provide dozens of workers for local commercial farming operations