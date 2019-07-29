Couple travels the country, shares stories of law enforcement agencies

A Colorado couple is traveling the country documenting life behind the badge, and they just spent the last two weeks with the Crete Police Department.

Crete Police Lt. Gary Young talks with Charlie and Tricia Simmons who started Badges Across America, a non-profit that shares stories of law enforcement officers across the country.

The non-profit, Badges Across America, was created by Charlie Simmons and his wife Tricia.

It started out a thought they had in the middle of the night, and now they're driving across the country in an RV, sharing stories from law enforcement agencies from coast to coast.

"If you're not experienced with them, you only see one side so just to understand the amazing things they do," Charlie, a retired sergeant from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

Charlie captures the photos.

Everything from action shots to group pictures to individual photos portraying each officer's personality.

While Tricia does the interviews, writes stories.

Her favorite stories she's told- an officer in another state who's fostered more than 50 children and here in Crete, a police department who gets so involved in their community, they deliver Christmas presents and meet children's needs all year round.

"They've shown officers in a very positive light through ride alongs, interviews and through just the day to day interaction of our officers," Lt. Gary Young with the Crete Police Department said.

He said the photos they've taken have been amazing and will be useful in community outreach and recruitment, as well as carrying on the goal of putting a face behind each officer's badge.

"I'm hoping it does open some conversations maybe that hey I saw you on social media and those are really neat pictures and we can talk about different issues facing our community," Young said.

That's the Simmons' goal too.

The person under that uniform is a father, a mother, a little league coach, a Cub Scout den leader, they are so much more just the uniform itself," Tricia said.

The couple left for Iowa Monday afternoon but will return to Nebraska in August to share stories from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Tricia and Charlie said they're going to keep Badges Across America going for as long as they can, and they hope it carries on long after they do.

To follow along on their journey, visit badgesacrossamerica.org.

