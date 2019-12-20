Court appearances for LeGrone, Hunt continued until January

Former Husker Katerian LeGrone had his scheduled court appearance pushed back until January 9.

LeGrone was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon. He was arrested on Dec. 10 for first-degree sexual assault but has not been officially charged.

LeGrone is currently out on $50,000 bond.

20-year-old Andre Hunt, who was also arrested for Aiding and Abetting Sexual Assault, was scheduled to appear, as well. His appearance was also continued until Jan. 9.

Hunt has not been officially charged with the crime.

LeGrone and Hunt were redshirt freshman on the team. LeGrone played tight end, while Hunt was a wide receiver. A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson told 10/11 NOW the two are no longer on the team and were removed from the roster when they entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters announced their suspensions on August 28th following practice. At the time no reason was given as to why they were suspended indefinitely. On August 29th, Head Coach Scott Frost would also not comment on Hunt and LeGrone's suspensions.

On December 5th, ESPN Outside the Lines published a report that said LeGrone and Hunt violated the school's sexual misconduct policies and face a 2.5 year suspension from the university.

The police report obtained by Outside the Lines said a woman reported a rape to Lincoln Police that happened on August 25 at an off-campus apartment. Police said the victim is a 19-year-old woman.

