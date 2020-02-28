Court halts Trump’s policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for hearings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” took effect in January 2019 in San Diego and has spread across the border.The policy required migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico until their court dates in the U.S.

Officials have attributed a drop in arrests along the southern border to the policy, according to CNN. Immigrant advocates say the policy puts migrants in harm’s way as they wait in makeshift camps for their hearings.

Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back since the policy began.

