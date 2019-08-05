Court records provide new information on shooting near 26th and South streets

Court records have provided new information on a shooting that left two people dead on July 24 near 26th and South streets.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Jesse Foster, one of three people arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, officers found Audrea Craig dead on the second floor of the home.

Craig was found with at least two gunshots wounds to her chest, and her boyfriend, as well as six minor children, were all in the home at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Craig’s boyfriend was interviewed and said he was sleeping in the bedroom with Craig when a loud bang and screaming woke him up.

He said two males appeared in the room, armed with handguns.

The boyfriend told police the males said to “open the closet,” which other court records explained is where Craig kept money from selling drugs.

He said one of the males put a gun to his head and a short time later he heard a struggle in the room and multiple gunshots.

The suspects then fled and he called 911.

According to the affidavit, minutes later a man was dropped off at Bryan West Hospital, and from surveillance footage, police identified Rubin Thomas, Jesse Foster, and Sylvester Leblanc as the ones who dropped the person off.

All three men have been arrested and are facing charges of first-degree murder.

The man dropped off at the hospital has since been identified as Martae Green, who later died from a single gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause affidavit for LeBlanc, police were told the group of men went to rob someone, and when they did, “the female shot Green, so Green fired back at her.”

Another person police talked to identified Green and Charles Gresham III, who police are still searching for, as the two men who broke into the home.

The affidavit states Foster was interviewed by police, and said Thomas arranged for Green and Gresham to come to Lincoln to commit a robbery.

Foster told authorities while on the way to the robbery, he asked to be let out of the car. He said Thomas stopped the car allowing Foster to get out, and LeBlanc was also asked if he wanted out of the vehicle. However, he decided to stay.

LeBlanc, Foster, and Thomas all appeared in court for their initial appearance on Monday.

All three face two charges of first-degree murder and one count of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Each of the three suspects is being held on $2 million bonds and were appointed a public defender.

They will appear next for docket calls on September 3.