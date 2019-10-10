Court records show police made contact with Joseph Cimino day before Chick-fil-A incident

A search warrant affidavit for the man who crashed his vehicle into a Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday shows he was contacted by police the day before, and that he was showing signs of a mental break.

Joseph Cimino was shot and killed by a Burlington Northern Special Agent after he crashed through the restaurant at SouthPointe Pavllions.

Cimino also had a stun gun and was making threatening remarks.

According to police, Cimino caused a scene inside the Chick-fil-A, was escorted outside, then crashed his 2018 Ram Pickup into the side of the building.

He then got out, began yelling, and was eventually shot and killed by the special agent.

The warrant detailed a search of his apartment at 8420 Hollynn Lane on Tuesday, October 8th. In the search, investigators found two wireless security cameras, one computer tower, one smartwatch, and photographs.

According to the affidavit, police contacted Cimino the day before the incident after he was seen throwing rocks at a retaining wall.

Police said in the court records he exhibited signs of a mental break and told officers he was "getting ready for the game."

LPD determined he was not an immediate threat to himself or others, according to the affidavit.

The apartment manager at Cimino's complex told police that Cimino told her the day before the shooting that he wished someone would just kill him, and that he was awaiting his "final mission" but had "not gotten his orders yet."