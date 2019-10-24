Defense attorney uses video game alibi to claim Daniel Harden not involved in Hastings murder

UPDATE: October 23, 2019 11:30 AM

After two full days, a jury has officially been selected for the Daniel Harden murder trial. (Source, KSNB)

During opening arguments Wednesday, murder suspect Daniel Harden's defense attorney claimed that his client was at home playing video games at the time Jose Hansen was shot and killed.

Prosecutors told the jury that they would prove a sequence of events that led to Hansen's death. They told the jury that Hansen, Deante Mullen and Katherine Creigh went to a party the night of the murder and were doing drugs and alcohol. They then began to make plans to rob someone. They eventually contacted Hansen and met him at G street and South Hastings, where Hansen got into a car with them. The prosecution says Harden pulled a gun and when Hansen tried to get out of the car, Harden shot and killed him.

Harden's defense attorney told the jury that Harden was not part of the robbery plans and was not at the murder scene that night, but rather was at home playing video games. The defense attorney implicated Mullen, who is also charged with murder, for Hansen's shooting death.

Local4 is covering this trial through-out its duration and will provide updates as they become available.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

After two full days, a jury has officially been selected for the Daniel Harden murder trial.

Intense jury selection dominated the Adams County District Courtroom Wednesday.

The process began Tuesday morning. Thirty-six potential jurors were randomly selected from a pool of about 100 people. The judge went on to question each of them individually.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, about 20 of those potential jurors were excused for various reasons and replaced with new people.

The defense and prosecution questioned the pool of 36 potential jurors to see who would be the best fit for the jury on this specific case. They asked a variety of questions, mostly surrounding biases on topics such as drugs and credibility.

Attorneys on both sides then struck two-thirds of the jury pool. That left 12 people, who are now serving on the jury.

They also selected two alternates in case one of the jurors can't serve on any given day.

Daniel Harden is being charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a robbery in connection with the death of Jose Hansen in 2017.

If convicted on the murder and weapons charges he could get up to life in prison. The conspiracy charge carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison.

The defense and prosecution will give opening statements starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Adams County District Court. The trial is expected to last about ten days.