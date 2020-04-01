Lincoln County with Community spread COVID-19, 7 new cases

Shannon Vanderheiden with the West Central District Health Department says the lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. They know four people are linked to two incidents of community transmission.

Four of the new cases are considered community spread, linked to two incidents of community transmission in the county.

WCDHD is emphasizing the importance of social distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

Four of the total cases are linked to known positive travel cases, four are direct contacts to travels

WCDHS reporting the seven cases are people described as listed:

1. woman, 40's

2. woman, 60's

3. man, 40's

4. man, 40's

5. man, 40's

6. man, 50's

7. man, 60's

The Health Department’s trained staff is investigating all cases and will communicate with anyone whom they are aware of that may have been exposed.

“Community spread means we don’t know the source or contact of the disease,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director. “A case with an unknown source of infection is defined as community spread.

“Our focus right now is to complete the contact investigations and to protect the health of the community,” said Vanderheiden. “We want to continue to remind everyone that the best way to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.”

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility.

Visit https://wcdhd.org/ for self-quarantine guidance.

3/24/2020 NP Walmart 4:00-4:45 PM Low risk

3/26/2020 Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru 4:00-4:10 PM Low risk

3/27/2020 Hobby Lobby 4:00-4:30 PM Low risk

Flying J 4:30-5:00 PM Low risk

Raising Canes 5:15-5:20 PM Low risk

Burger King 5:25-5:30 PM Low risk

3/28/2020 Hobby Lobby 4:30-5:00 PM Low risk

Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru 5:00-5:15 PM Low risk

3/29/2020 Luigi Curbside To-Go 6:30-6:40 PM Low risk

3/30/2020 Gosnell Family Medicine 10:55-11:30 AM Medium risk

GPH - ER 11:40 AM-1:10 PM Medium risk

Arby's Drive-Thru 1:15-1:25 PM Low risk

Wendy's Drive-Thru 1:30-1:40 PM Low risk

Public health officials would like to remind everyone that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department.

WCDHD is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure; more information to follow.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.