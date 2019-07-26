Coyote sightings on the rise in Lincoln

More and more, people are coming across coyotes in the Capital City. Coyotes have been in Lincoln for upwards of two decades, but people are seeing them more during the day.

Several people have said they've seen coyotes near 70th and Pioneers Blvd, close to a popular dog park.

"It's been talked about among the regular visitors at the park," Joseph Gores said.

Gores brings his dogs to Rickman's Run nearly everyday. While he hasn't seen coyotes in the park, he says he has seen them near 84th.

"I've definitely seen them, but I haven't seen them pose a threat, and until I do, I guess I'm just glad they're not posing one," Gores said.

Several other people say they too have seen coyotes roaming around. Animal Control says that will be the new normal.

"Coyotes are very adaptive and they do well in these green spaces and parks in inner cities," said Animal Control Field Supervisor Scott Lowry. "They have a very concentrated food source there, so it's a good place for them to raise pups and it's safe. That's not just Lincoln, that's cities across the country."

Lowry says right now is the time urban coyotes are having pups, so the mothers will be out hunting for food or moving the pups from den to den. They're more active during the day during this time, so you may see them around.

Dog owners at Rickman's Run say it concerns them to see the coyotes so close, but Lowry says pet owners have nothing to fear.

"Typically, coyotes are not going to go up to a domestic dog and act aggressively," Lowry said. "Can it happen? Yes. Has it happened? Yes, but never here in Lincoln. Our coyotes aren't usually aggressive."

In fact, Lowry said, he's seen more reports of Lincoln's coyote population being playful when interacting with local dogs.

"We've had some photos submitted to us that showed our urban coyotes approaching domestic dogs who were fenced in, interacting with them," Lowry said. "Nothing aggressive, just curiosity and playful."

If you do see a coyote, Animal Control says the best thing to do is absolutely nothing. You should go about your business and ignore it.

"Just enjoy the fact that you're seeing this rare part of nature out in the wild," Lowry said. "Don't feed it, and don't pet it. Just enjoy looking at it."

Lowry says you don't need to call Animal Control if you see a coyote, but if the coyote acts aggressive or behaves in a concerning manner, then you should call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.