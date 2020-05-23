Coyote sightings rising, UNL professor weighs in

Coyote sightings are on the rise in Lincoln, and one UNL professor wants you to be prepared in case you see one.

John Benson is a professor with the UNL School of Natural Resources. He's tracked wolves in Canada and studied sharks on California's coast line. He's not surprised that coyotes are making an appearance because they're adaptable and eat a wide variety of food.

"So they can exploit both natural prey..." Benson said. "We've seen a lot of rabbits and squirrels here but now there's garbage, human food, pet food.. coyotes can eat all of that."

Benson said city residents should be alert but not fearful. If you come in contact with a coyote, he said to stand your ground and yell at it if it comes near you.