Coyote sightings rise in the spring in Lincoln

People are getting outside taking advantage of the warmer weather, but while you're outside, you should be cautious of coyotes this time of year.

At 70th and Pioneers near Holmes Lake, a coyote was spotted in the middle of the day. Animal Control says there is an active den sight and coyote sightings are common.

Between April and May coyotes are in pupping season, so they are raising their babies. They build dens under a tree or shrub and come out during the day looking for food.

Animal Control says they get the most coyote calls during the spring.

They say to not be alarmed if you see one.

"We've never had a coyote attack on a person in Lincoln. If you see the coyote just leave them alone,” said Scott Lowry, Animal Control Field Supervisor. “If they get close to you just haze them away, and if you have a situation where you think Animal Control needs to be involved please call us."

Officer Lowry says other hot spots include 48th St. and A St. plus Southwest Lincoln where officers on patrol see coyotes at night.

Animal Control does not encourage anyone to go searching for the coyote dens. You can call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.

