Cozad Schools search for new superintendent

Cozad Public Schools are now looking for a new Superintendent. The Board of Education accepted Joe Applegate's resignation unanimously on July 15th, effective immediately. The resignation followed the school board's special meeting on June 28th regarding Applegate's job performance.

Documents on the school district's web site state any board claims against Applegate were dropped in exchange for Applegate's resignation.

Applegate has been superintendent since 2013. He was in the middle of a three year contract (2018-2020). He was scheduled to make over $156,060, plus benefits, during the 2019 school year.

Ron Wymore is serving at interim superintendent.