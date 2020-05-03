Cozad man dies from COVID-19 complications

A young man from Cozad is the third person to die from complications of Covid-19. Pedro Garcia III died Saturday. The 27-year-old was a bilingual teacher at Cozad High School.

Garcia was a graduate of Cozad High School in 2010. He was admitted to a Kearney Hospital a week ago last Saturday.

His bothers, Julio and Pierro Garcia say Garcia wanted finishing his Criminal Justice Degree at UNK because he wanted to work for Dawson County Law enforcement.

His brothers tells NBC Nebraska News 2 his family is in shock and are still trying to process the news. The brothers say, "He was taken way too soon and had a whole life ahead of him. He played a huge role in his family by keeping them together and making us laugh. He will be remembered as someone who would always pick everyone up and make them feel special. We love him and we will miss him."

The Cozad Haymaker Wrestling program remembered Pedro Sunday. Coach Derek Hammerlun says on the teams Facebook post "It is with a heavy heart" that they share the news of Pedro's death.

Coach Hammerlun says, "Pedro's contributions enriched my life personally and all of those around him. Prayers."