Crash at 16th and K leaves one in critical condition

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were sent to a motor vehicle crash at 16th and K Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Charger was Eastbound on K Street approaching the intersection of S. 16th with green traffic signal. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was Southbound on S. 16th and violated the red traffic signal colliding with the Charger.

A female passenger, age 26, on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The male driver of the motorcycle, age 34, was also transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

The investigation into this crash is still on-going. No citations have been issued at this time.

Alcohol or Drugs are not believed to be a factor. Both riders on the motorcycle were wearing DOT approved helmets and the driver of the Charger was using seat belts.