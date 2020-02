A semi hauling crushed cars tipped over on NW 48th Street after exiting I-80 Friday.

A semi is on its side on NW 48th Street under the I-80 overpass. (Source: KOLN/Ellis Wiltsey)

The crash was reported Friday around noon.

Details are limited but the Nebraska State Patrol does not believe there are any injuries.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.