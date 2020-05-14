Crash in northeast Lincoln sends one to hospital

A crash that happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 56th and Russell Drive has sent one person to the hospital.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says that person has life-threatening injuries.

NSP says the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 77 when a trooper clocked it going at a high rate of speed.

The trooper was attempting to catch up to the vehicle to try and initiate a traffic stop.

No pursuit took place but the man driving the car lost control, hit one light pole, and then crashed around another.

The person transported to the hospital was the only occupant of the vehicle.