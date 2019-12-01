Multiple people taken to hospital after crash near O. St. and Skyway Rd.

Police are responding to a car crash near Skyway Rd. and O St. (Source: Ryan Swanigan, KOLN)
LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Police responded to a two-car crash near Skyway Rd. and O St. around 6 p.m.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Westbound traffic on O St. is currently being diverted southbound at Skyway Rd.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

 