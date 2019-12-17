No serious injuries in accident north of Lincoln

After a deadly few days on Nebraska highways and interstates, a sigh of relief Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tells 1011 NOW no one was seriously hurt in a crash north of Lincoln.

The sheriff's office said the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. of a report of a two-vehicle accident with a car on fire.

When a volunteer firefighter arrived on scene, he reported there was no fire.

According to LSO, two vehicles were headed south on Highway 77 near Bluff Road when one rear ended the other.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was taken to the hospital after reporting back pain. But the sheriff's office said that driver's injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies are directing southbound traffic around the scene of the crash but the entire scene should be cleared up shortly.