Crash on I-80 diverts traffic

GRAND ISLAND. Neb. (KOLN)- Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash on I-80 near mile marker 312 on Sunday.
Traffic is being diverted off I-80 eastbound at mile marker 305 because of the crash near Grand Island.
Officials ask that the public be aware and slow down near the area.
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) November 10, 2019
