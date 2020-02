Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are at the scene of a crash just east of 40th & Highway 2.

Eastbound Highway 2 is shut down at 40th Street as police investigate the crash. The call came in just before 1 a.m.

At least one person has been taken to an area hospital. Their injuries, as well as the cause of the crash, are unknown at this time.

