Creighton University employee designs ventilator at fraction of usual cost

Max McCoy, a web developer at Creighton University, has taken it upon himself to design a new, more cost-effective ventilator.

McCoy now spends a few hours each night, after his son is asleep, to improve his design.

“I can’t stand the thought that if I did nothing it resulted in more people dying,” he said.

McCoy says his hobby is programming robots. In the near future, his hobby could be saving lives.

“I wanted to make it accessible and build-able by basically anybody who needed access to eventually,” he said.

His design for the ventilator uses everyday items like air mattress inflators.

“A ventilator is complex. I mean, it’s complex but really all it’s doing is pushing and pulling air,” he said.

He’ll need approved equipment to actually produce medical-grade ventilators, but he’s hoping to prove these pieces of machinery can be built at a fraction of the price. His ventilator could cost a couple hundred dollars, rather than tens of thousands.

“I think it’s close to being released -- at least the designs are,” he said.

There is a competition for ventilator designs out of Canada that’s offering hundreds of thousands of dollars for a more economic design. But McCoy says he is not doing this for the money.

“I think at the end of the day, I’m just going to release the programming in the design as an open-source project for people to contribute to and make better,” he said.

McCoy has built all his prototypes in his home using equipment he can get off Amazon and using his 3D printer. He says he would love to shop locally but is trying to respect the rule to stay home.