Crete mayor passes away after battle with lung cancer

Crete Mayor Roger Foster has passed away after a long battle with lung cancer, Foster's family told 1011 on Wednesday.

Foster's been fighting stage four lung cancer for more than a year and was recently placed into hospice care.

He was first elected mayor of Crete in 2010 and has served ever since.

The president of Crete's city council, David Bauer, is currently acting mayor.

On Monday, 1011 talked to Foster's family about his battle with cancer and what he has meant to the Crete community.

"He wanted to leave it in a way to keep it moving forward," his brother Daniel said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of the hospice facility and other medical expenses.

