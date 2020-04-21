Crete middle schooler creates daily weather broadcast

Remote learning is how students across the country are finishing up the school year, and one Crete middle schooler is passing the extra time by focusing on his love for all things weather.

(Source: KOLN).

14-year-old Owen Faltin, has been waking up every day since in-person classes stopped, and has been putting together a forecast that is broadcast on his mom's Facebook page.

For as long as he can remember, Owen has been in love with weather.

"It fascinates me a lot on how much it changes every single second. It could be sunny one second and the next it is snowing," Faltin said.

Faltin said he reads books about weather and constantly checks the forecast. He said someday he wants to be a meteorologist on TV or a storm chaser. So his mom decided to help him out.

"I go downstairs and she has stuff set up and I report on it, then we put it on Facebook," Faltin said.

Owen's mom said he's a big fan of the 10/11 NOW weather team, so 10/11 NOW gave him a little surprise during a Zoom interview.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek knew Owen from his questions on the 10/11 NOW weather workshop on Facebook.

"I mean, I've had to look up more of the questions that Owen has asked more than anyone else, so way to keep me on my toes," said Ken Siemek, 10/11 NOW Chief Meteorologist. "Owen, I can tell you have a passion for weather."

For now, Faltin said he will continue to broadcast from his basement in front of the TV. But who knows, maybe in nine or 10 years, he could be a part of the 10/11 NOW Weather Team.

Owen's mom said it has been great seeing him make progress and add even more things to his weather broadcast. She said it has already given him a lot more confidence.