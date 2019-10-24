Crew puts final touches on set before opening night of Phantom of the Opera in Lincoln

Thursday marks the first public shows of the Phantom of the Opera in Lincoln. The 2.5 hour performance is a love story that involves adventure, suspense and pyro-technics.

"It's just overall a huge, huge undertaking," said Derrick Davis who portrays the Phantom.

Huge might be an understatement. The production requires 20 trucks for hauling, uses more than 200 speakers and has a chandelier that weighs 2 tons. It takes an entire three days to set up.

"When we tour from city to city, it looks the same from city to city as it's designed to," stage manager Lizz Bender said.

Davis said the production, which has been on Broadway for 30 years, is something that requires full attention.

"It's complete dedication. My life really is the role right now," Davis said.

"We do the show eight times a week; there's not much left, there's not much room left for anything else," said Patrick Dunn who portrays a hairdresser.

Thursday, crew members loaded the famed chandelier with pyrotechnics and made sure the set worked properly. Bender said this production is one of the largest out there.

"It's one of the biggest shows on the road, and it's our job to make sure it looks like the designers and directors want it to," Bender said.

The main wall weighs in at 10,000 lbs. The side stages are 24-feet long.

"There's just a lot of updates to the ways scenic elements can work new chandelier technology and things like that," Bender said.

The Phantom himself says it's something you will not want to miss.

"You will not be disappointed at all," Davis said. "It's a great technologically advanced production. There's a lot of pyrotechnics, there's a lot of action and adventure mixed in with the love story. It's a great step forward for the show."

The show will be in Lincoln October 23 - November 3. Click here for a link to buy tickets.