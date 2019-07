Emergency crews are on the scene of a working house fire in southeast Lincoln.

The call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue around 1 p.m. on Thursday to 6300 Doecreek Circle, near 70th and Highway 2.

Initial reports said the fire started in a tree and spread to a nearby house.

Multiple crews are on scene putting water on the flames.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.