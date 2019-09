Rescue crews responded to a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 northwest of Lincoln.

It is in the eastbound lanes of of I-80 just west of the NW 48th Street interchange.

First responders were called to the scene around 5 a..m

Traffic is still flowing on the interstate, but Nebraska 511 shows it is moving slower in the area of the accident.

We are working to learn the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.